Russian President Signals Willingness To Ceasefire In Ukraine Conflict Amid Growing Frustration With Western Obstruction: Report

The Russian President, Vladimir Putin, is reportedly open to a ceasefire in the ongoing Ukraine conflict, recognizing the existing battle lines.

What Happened: Four anonymous Russian insiders familiar with Putin’s inner circle have indicated that Putin is ready to prolong the war if Kyiv and the West fail to respond, Reuters reported on Friday. The sources revealed Putin’s frustration over perceived Western attempts to obstruct negotiations and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s refusal to engage in dialogue.

A senior Russian source, who has worked closely with Putin, stated, “Putin can fight for as long as it takes, but Putin is also ready for a ceasefire – to freeze the war.”

When asked for a comment, Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reiterated Russia’s openness to dialogue, emphasizing that the country does not desire an “eternal war.”

However, the possibility of a ceasefire or peace talks seems distant at this time. Zelenskyy has consistently stated that peace on Putin’s terms is unacceptable, vowing to recover lost territory, including Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014. In 2022, he signed a decree declaring any discussions with Putin “impossible.”

One source predicted that no agreement could be reached while Zelenskiy is in power unless Russia circumvents him and negotiates a deal with Washington. However, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was in Kyiv last week, expressed doubt about Putin’s interest in serious negotiations.

Why It Matters: Putin’s willingness to consider a ceasefire comes after a series of events that have heightened tensions. Recently, the EU approved $3.5 billion in frozen Russian assets for Ukraine, with plans to increase this amount by over ten times.

Furthermore, French President Emmanuel Macron criticized Putin for rejecting a Ukraine truce during the Olympics. Macron stated that Putin was the one who chose to initiate the war.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Pooja Rajkumari