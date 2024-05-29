Jurors In Trump Hush Money Trial Conclude 1st Day Of Deliberations — No Verdict Reached, Judge Asks For Impartiality And Fairness

Loading... Loading...

The hush money trial involving former President Donald Trump saw its first day of jury deliberations conclude on Wednesday, without reaching a verdict.

What Happened: The 12-member jury has requested to rehear key witness testimonies about the alleged hush money scheme, which is at the heart of the case. The deliberations are set to continue on Thursday, reported AP News.

Judge Juan Merchan reminded the jurors of their duty to judge the case impartially and fairly. The duration of the deliberations remains uncertain.

Trump, who faces 34 counts of falsifying business records in relation to an alleged scheme to suppress potentially damaging stories during his 2016 Republican presidential campaign, has pleaded not guilty.

The jurors, a diverse group of Manhattan residents, began deliberations after a day of closing arguments on Tuesday. They have requested to revisit key episodes in the trial and to rehear parts of the judge's legal instructions.

The trial’s outcome could significantly impact Trump’s political future. A guilty verdict would be a major legal setback for the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, while an acquittal could bolster his campaign.

Prediction markets and legal experts seem to lean toward a guilty verdict. Earlier in the week, a legal expert suggested that Trump faces an ‘upwards of 80 percent’ chance of conviction in this case.

