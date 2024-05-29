What's Going On With AMC Entertainment Stock Today?

Loading... Loading...

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC shares are trading lower Wednesday, though the stock remains up nearly 50% over the past month.

What To Know:

AMC Entertainment shares saw a massive spike mid-May amid the brief return of Keith Gill, better known as "Roaring Kitty, to social media. Roaring Kitty disappeared as quickly as he came, however, AMC shares are holding some of the recent gains.

Jim Cramer, host of CNBC's "Mad Money" recently recommended securing profits on AMC.

"Take out your cash, let the rest run," Cramer said.

Memorial Day weekend box office results were disappointing with domestic ticket sales down 22% year-over-year, according to data from Comscore. AMC hopes to draw in summer crowds with the return of its AMC Summer Movie Camp program which features family-friendly titles for just $3 plus tax on Mondays and Wednesdays starting on June 24.

Related News: What’s Going On With FuelCell Energy Stock?

Loading... Loading...

Is AMC A Good Stock To Buy?

Wall Street analysts view AMC Entertainment Holdings on the whole as a Neutral, given the history of coverage over the past three months. Alicia Reese from Wedbush in AMC Entertainment is the most bearish, expecting a 33.33% fall in the stock in the coming year.

But looking at how the market as a whole thinks of the stock, you can reference historical price action for views on whether investors feel strongly about the stock one way or another. In the past 3 months, AMC Entertainment rose 2.98%, which indicates that opinion improved on the business and how attractive it is to own based on either its stock price, or underlying fundamentals, like revenue, which fell 0.31% over the past year.

A complete overview of how Wall Street views individual stocks is available here, while real time updates on the latest analyst actions will be delivered via Benzinga PRO. Try it for free.

AMC Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, AMC Entertainment shares are down 7.99% at $4.49 at the time of publication Wednesday.

Image: Shutterstock