What's Going On With FuelCell Energy Stock?

FuelCell Energy, Inc. FCEL shares are trading higher Tuesday and the stock is up more than 25% over the past five days.

What To Know:

Earlier in May, President Joe Biden announced increased tariffs on a range of Chinese goods, including clean energy technologies, leading to a spike for FuelCell Energy shares. The stock initially gave back the gains, but has been climbing steadily since last week.

FuelCell Energy is set to report its second-quarter financial results before the market open on June 10 and will host a conference call to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. ET the same day. According to estimates from Benzinga Pro, analysts expect the company to report losses of 8 cents per share and quarterly revenue of $21.351 million.

The stock is currently one of the top trending tickers on Yahoo Finance and is climbing on heavy trading volume with more than double its 100-day average volume already traded in the session.

Will FCEL Stock Go Up?

When trying to assess whether or not FuelCell Energy will trade higher from current levels, it's a good idea to take a look at analyst forecasts.

Wall Street analysts have an average 12-month price target of $1.75 on FuelCell Energy. The Street high target is currently at $2 and the Street low target is $1.50. Of all the analysts covering FuelCell Energy, no one has a positive rating, 2 have neutral ratings and no one has a negative rating.

In the last month, no analysts have adjusted price targets. Here's a look at recent price target changes [Analyst Ratings]. Benzinga also tracks Wall Street's most accurate analysts. Check out how analysts covering FuelCell Energy have performed in recent history.

Stocks don't move in a straight line. The average stock market return is approximately 10% per year. FuelCell Energy is 54.89% down year-to-date. The average analyst price target suggests the stock could have further upside ahead.

FCEL Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, FuelCell Energy shares are up 10% at 96 cents at the time of publication Tuesday.

