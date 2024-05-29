Heico Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Surmodics, Abercrombie & Fitch And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 300 points on Wednesday.
Shares of HEICO Corporation HEI rose sharply during Wednesday's session following a second-quarter earnings beat.
Heico posted quarterly GAAP earnings of 88 cents per share, beating market estimates of 81 cents per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $955.395 million versus expectations of $951.206 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
HEICO shares gained 4.6% to $221.76 on Wednesday.
Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.
- AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS shares gained 29% to $6.88 after the company announced a partnership with Verizon for direct-to-cellular AST SpaceMobile service when needed for Verizon customers.
- Ooma, Inc. OOMA gained 22.3% to $9.66 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued strong guidance for the second quarter.
- SOPHiA GENETICS SA SOPH gained 21.1% to $5.96.
- Surmodics, Inc. SRDX climbed 20.3% to $42.23 after the company announced it will be acquired by GTCR for $43 per share in cash for a total equity valuation of roughly $627 million.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF shares rose 15.9% to $176.57 following better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.
- DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. DKS gained 15.8% to $225.87 as the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter FY24 earnings and raised the outlook.
- Semler Scientific, Inc. SMLR surged 14.8% to $33.28. The company recenyly announced that its board of directors adopted bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset.
- Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. GYRE jumped 12.3% to $11.40. Gyre Therapeutics announced expected addition to the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes.
- Immunovant, Inc. IMVT gained 11.3% to $31.66.
- Hello Group Inc. MOMO jumped 9.8% to $5.32.
- Marathon Oil Corporation MRO jumped 9.6% to $29.00 after ConocoPhillips announced it will acquire the company.
- Box, Inc. BOX jumped 9.1% to $27.30 as the company reported its first-quarter financial results.
- N-able, Inc. NABL gained 9% to $13.74 following a report suggesting the company is running a sale process amid takeover interest.
- Titan Machinery Inc. TITN rose 8.2% to $19.18.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. DQ gained 8% to $21.53.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. JKS jumped 4.9% to $29.78.
