MrBeast Launches Analytics Website Viewstats: 'I Want To Help Creators Of All Sizes Improve Their YouTube Performance'

Content creator Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast has finally unveiled his innovative analytics website, Viewstats, for everyone.

What Happened: On Tuesday, MrBeast took to X, formerly Twitter, and announced the launch of ViewStats, a comprehensive analytics tool for YouTube creators. The website, which underwent several months of beta testing, provides detailed data to assist YouTubers in optimizing their channels.

“I created a website Viewstats where you can see views, subs, and any advanced data you'd want for any YouTube channel or video,” he stated, adding, “I believe knowledge is power and I want to help creators of all sizes improve their YouTube performance.”

ViewStats offers basic channel statistics for free, with the Pro tier providing additional features. The website also includes unique features such as A/B Tests, Outlier Video Searches, and thumbnail management options. The premium features of ViewStats are available for $49.99 per month, with a 20% discount for an annual subscription.

While other analytics websites like SocialBlade offer basic channel statistics, MrBeast said that ViewStats provides more detailed analytics for individual videos.

According to the website, more features will be added in the future, and a Google Chrome extension is already available for users to find video-specific statistics without visiting the website.

Why It Matters: Earlier this month, it was reported that MrBeast has decided to part ways with his management company Night Media. This decision coincided with his plans to assume greater personal control of his business, which, according to the YouTuber, generated over $600 million in annual revenue last year.

On Sunday, MrBeast also announced plans to host the “largest game show ever in history,” with the prize money of $5 million. The YouTuber also invited eligible contestants to apply who are at least 18 years old, have a valid passport through April 2025, and will be available from late June to potentially as late as September 2024.

MrBeast's main YouTube channel currently boasts over 262 million subscribers, making it the second most subscribed channel on the platform. It is surpassed by T-Series, which, at the time of writing, has 266 million subscribers.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.