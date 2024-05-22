Donald Trump's Foreign Policy Advisor Calls For Sanctions On ICC Officials Targeting Benjamin Netanyahu

Loading... Loading...

Robert O’Brien, a key foreign policy advisor to former President Donald Trump, has called for imposing sanctions on International Criminal Court officials. This comes in response to the ICC’s decision to issue an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

What Happened: O’Brien, who served as Trump’s fourth and final national security adviser, made the statement on Tuesday after meeting with Netanyahu. He expressed his disapproval of the ICC’s decision to issue a warrant for Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as three Palestinian Hamas leaders, reported Reuters.

“We can sanction the bank accounts, the travel. We can put visa restrictions on these corrupt prosecutors and judges. We can show some real mettle here,” O’Brien told Reuters from Jerusalem.

The trip was an unusual instance of Trump’s allies traveling abroad as part of an organized delegation to meet with foreign officials, according to the report. The visit took place amid tensions between Israel and the Biden administration regarding the U.S. ally’s conduct during the war in Gaza.

Why It Matters: This development comes in the wake of a series of events that have strained relations between the U.S., Israel, and the ICC. In March, Trump called on Israel to end its Gaza offensive, citing a decline in global support.

This was followed by a warning from President Joe Biden in May, stating that the U.S. would not supply arms if Israel launched a major offensive on Rafah. Netanyahu vowed to stand alone and fight with their fingernails if necessary.

In recent months, Trump has expressed dissatisfaction with Netanyahu‘s leadership, particularly during the Qassem Soleimani incident.

