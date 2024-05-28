Hello Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mostly higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 0.5% on Tuesday.
Shares of Hello Group Inc. MOMO fell sharply in today's pre-market trading following first-quarter results.
Hello Group posted adjusted EPADS of 4 cents, compared to market expectations of 29 cents. The company's sales came in at $354.61 million versus estimates of $347.95 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Hello Group shares fell 4.9% to $5.25 in pre-market trading.
Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.
- MultiPlan Corporation MPLN shares dipped 9.8% to $0.6198 in pre-market trading after jumping 22% on Friday.
- Larimar Therapeutics Inc LRMR shares fell 6.2% to $6.64 in pre-market trading. Larimar Therapeutics, last week, announced that the FDA removed the partial clinical hold previously placed on the nomlabofusp clinical program.
- Bowlero Corp BOWL shares declined 6.1% to $11.40 in pre-market trading. Bowlero recently announced the acquisition of Thunderbowl Lanes in Michigan.
- DraftKings Inc. DKNG shares fell 5.2% to $38.67 in pre-market trading. DraftKings, last week, completed the acquisition of Jackpocket.
- Axsome Therapeutics Inc AXSM shares fell 4.7% to $71.62 in pre-market trading.
- Flutter Entertainment plc FLUT shares fell 3.3% to $197.39 in pre-market trading.
- Sea Limited SE shares declined 3.2% to $69.70 in pre-market trading.
- Sasol Limited SSL shares fell 3.1% to $7.00 in pre-market trading.
