Hello Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mostly higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 0.5% on Tuesday.

Shares of Hello Group Inc. MOMO fell sharply in today's pre-market trading following first-quarter results.

Hello Group posted adjusted EPADS of 4 cents, compared to market expectations of 29 cents. The company's sales came in at $354.61 million versus estimates of $347.95 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Hello Group shares fell 4.9% to $5.25 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today's pre-market trading session.

MultiPlan Corporation MPLN shares dipped 9.8% to $0.6198 in pre-market trading after jumping 22% on Friday.

shares dipped 9.8% to $0.6198 in pre-market trading after jumping 22% on Friday. Larimar Therapeutics Inc LRMR shares fell 6.2% to $6.64 in pre-market trading. Larimar Therapeutics, last week, announced that the FDA removed the partial clinical hold previously placed on the nomlabofusp clinical program.

shares fell 6.2% to $6.64 in pre-market trading. Larimar Therapeutics, last week, announced that the FDA removed the partial clinical hold previously placed on the nomlabofusp clinical program. Bowlero Corp BOWL shares declined 6.1% to $11.40 in pre-market trading. Bowlero recently announced the acquisition of Thunderbowl Lanes in Michigan.

shares declined 6.1% to $11.40 in pre-market trading. Bowlero recently announced the acquisition of Thunderbowl Lanes in Michigan. DraftKings Inc . DKNG shares fell 5.2% to $38.67 in pre-market trading. DraftKings, last week, completed the acquisition of Jackpocket.

. shares fell 5.2% to $38.67 in pre-market trading. DraftKings, last week, completed the acquisition of Jackpocket. Axsome Therapeutics Inc AXSM shares fell 4.7% to $71.62 in pre-market trading.

shares fell 4.7% to $71.62 in pre-market trading. Flutter Entertainment plc FLUT shares fell 3.3% to $197.39 in pre-market trading.

shares fell 3.3% to $197.39 in pre-market trading. Sea Limited SE shares declined 3.2% to $69.70 in pre-market trading.

shares declined 3.2% to $69.70 in pre-market trading. Sasol Limited SSL shares fell 3.1% to $7.00 in pre-market trading.

