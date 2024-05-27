Senior US Lawmaker Confirms Taiwan's Ordered Weapons Are On Their Way As China Escalates Military Tensions: 'I'd Like To See It Faster'

Loading... Loading...

A senior U.S. lawmaker has confirmed that the weapons Taiwan ordered are en route. This announcement comes in the wake of China’s recent military exercises, which have been described as “intimidating.”

What Happened: Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), revealed on Monday that the weapons Taiwan had procured are finally on their way. McCaul, who is the Republican chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, emphasized the necessity to bolster Taiwan’s deterrence capabilities, reported Reuters.

“We are moving forward on those weapons systems. I’d like to see it faster, but they are forthcoming,” McCaul said.

China, which considers Taiwan its own territory, has not ruled out the use of force to bring the island under its control. The Taiwanese government, however, rejects Beijing’s sovereignty claims.

McCaul, who had pledged the delivery of these weapons during his visit to Taiwan last year, acknowledged the delays faced by Taiwan due to U.S. weapons being diverted to support Ukraine’s defense against Russia.

See Also: Biden Announces Massive Tariffs On Chinese Imports To Protect US Industries: Clean Energy, Solar Stocks Rally

He stressed the importance of Taiwan having adequate weapons to dissuade Chinese President Xi Jinping from invading the island. McCaul also highlighted the significance of maritime weapons, such as Harpoon anti-ship missiles, in deterring an invasion.

Why It Matters: The news of the impending delivery of weapons to Taiwan is significant in light of the escalating tensions in the region. This development comes amid a series of events that have put Taiwan in the spotlight.

Earlier this month, Lai Ching-te was inaugurated as the next President of Taiwan, a country that is a crucial player in the global semiconductor industry. This industry has been a focal point of the U.S.-China tech rivalry, with Taiwan’s new tech minister expressing confidence in the country’s ability to safeguard its technological edge.

Meanwhile, China has been exerting pressure on Taiwan through various means, including daily military activities near the island. This has raised concerns about the potential for a military conflict in the region.

At the same time, China has been working to renew its relations with Japan and South Korea, a move that could have broader implications for regional stability.

Read Next: Alibaba’s $4.5B Bold Move: Bonds, Buybacks, Bullish Bets

Image Via Shutterstock

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote