Elon Musk's Starlink Hits 3M Users Across Nearly 100 Countries

SpaceX‘s Starlink internet service is now available across 99 countries and connects 3 million customers, the company said on Monday.

What Happened: “Starlink is connecting more than 3M people with high-speed internet across nearly 100 countries, territories and many other markets,” the company announced on Monday.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took to X to congratulate the team at SpaceX, as well as customers for purchasing Starlink. Ordering Starlink takes just two minutes online and no long-term contract is required, Musk added.

Musk inaugurated Starlink in Indonesia over the weekend in person. Starlink also recently went live across over 300 islands in the Republic of Fiji.

“Bringing connectivity to remote communities radically improves access to education and economic opportunities," Musk said about the launch in Indonesia.

Why It Matters: Starlink aims to provide high-speed internet around the world with the help of satellites in low-Earth orbit. According to an analysis by astronomer Jonathan McDowell, SpaceX has launched nearly 6500 satellites, of which nearly 6000 are working.

Musk’s SpaceX was valued at $180 billion in a tender offer in December. The Starlink segment achieved a breakeven cash flow a month before in November 2023.

