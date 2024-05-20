SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Sri Lankan President Explore Starlink Opportunities In 'Fruitful' Indonesia Meeting: 'Could Be Particularly Transformative...'

Loading... Loading...

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk met with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe during his visit to Indonesia over the weekend, in what the President termed a “fruitful discussion.”

What Happened: Wickremesinghe was on an official visit to Indonesia for the 10th World Water Forum and Musk was there to launch SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet services in the country. The two met and had a fruitful discussion, the President said.

“We had a fruitful discussion on a variety of interesting topics. Starlink's expansion could be particularly transformative for countries like Sri Lanka, providing a lifeline to essential services and information,” Wickremesinghe wrote.

“It was an honor to meet,” Musk responded, while adding that it was a “good meeting.”

Sri Lanka is among the many countries where Starlink is expected to “come soon,” as per SpaceX. In Southeast Asia, Starlink services are currently available in Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

Starlink is currently available in 99 countries, territories, or markets around the globe.

Why It Matters: On Sunday, Musk along with Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin, introduced the Starlink service for the nation's health sector. The service was reportedly launched at three Indonesian health centers, including two in Bali and one on the remote island of Aru in Maluku.

It is the billionaire entrepreneur’s first in-person visit to the country.

"Bringing connectivity to remote communities radically improves access to education and economic opportunities,” Musk said about the launch.

