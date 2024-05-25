Elon Musk Says Ozempic 'Will Become Very Cheap' After New Comedy Special Paints It As Weight Loss Drug Only Wealthy People Can Afford

Loading... Loading...

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk made a bold prediction about the future cost of Novo Nordisk’s NVO Ozempic, a popular drug being used for weight loss.

What Happened: Musk’s comments came after a new South Park special portrayed the drug as a luxury only available to the wealthy.

On Saturday, Mario Nawfal took to X, formerly Twitter, and highlighted the comedy special titled, “The End of Obesity,” saying in the show Ozempic is depicted as a weight loss medication accessible only to affluent individuals, juxtaposing Lizzo’s music as a form of solace for those struggling with weight issues and economic challenges.

Musk commented on his post, saying, “It will become very cheap.”

“South Park: The End of Obesity” debuted on May 24 in the U.S. and Canada, followed by several other countries on May 25. The special will be available for streaming on Paramount+, which is owned by Paramount Global.

Why It Matters: Over the past year, Novo Nordisk’s top weight loss medications Wegovy and Ozempic have contributed to the company’s stock growth. Similarly, Eli Lilly And Co's LLY weight-loss drug Mounjaro has led to an increase in its share value.

In March earlier this year, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders called the drug’s price “outrageous” and mooted a meeting with Novo Nordisk’s CEO to discuss the issue. “This outrageously high price has the potential to bankrupt Medicare, the American people, and our entire health care system,” he said then, adding, “We cannot allow that to happen.”

Earlier this month, Australia banned replica versions of popular weight-loss drugs, including Ozempic and Mounjaro, due to safety concerns.

