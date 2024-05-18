Anthony Scaramucci Labels Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial As 'Obligatory Loyalty Test' For Republicans, Says 'It'll Never Be Enough For Donald Trump'

Loading... Loading...

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has characterized the ongoing hush money trial of ex-President Donald Trump as a test of loyalty for Republican officials.

What Happened: Scaramucci, in an interview with CNN, stated that the trial is a loyalty test for high-ranking Republican officials. He noted that these officials are emulating Trump’s behavior and attire.

"It's a section of high-ranking … Republican officials, but it's an obligatory loyalty test by all of them," he said.

"But it'll never be enough for Donald Trump."

Scaramucci’s comments came after several Republican figures, including Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), House Freedom Caucus Chair Bob Good (R-Va.) and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), attended Trump’s trial in New York.

See Also: Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams Mike Johnson For Observing Trump Hush Money Case Instead Of ‘Defunding’ Jack Smith

Scaramucci, who previously worked for Trump, warned that despite their efforts, it will never be enough for Trump, as he is highly transactional. Good expressed that they went to show solidarity with Trump, who is under a gag order in the case.

Why It Matters: Scaramucci’s comments highlight the intense scrutiny surrounding Trump’s trial and the loyalty it demands from Republican officials. This trial is part of a series of events that have put the spotlight on Trump’s legal troubles.

Earlier, Scaramucci suggested that Trump’s trial could impact the former president’s future political ambitions, even speculating that Trump might campaign with an ankle bracelet from Mar-A-Lago. Meanwhile, other Republican figures, such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), have faced criticism for their actions during the trial.

Trump’s trial has also seen significant testimony, with his former lawyer Michael Cohen alleging that Trump ordered hush money payments to adult actress Stormy Daniels.

Read Next: Donald Trump’s Daughter-In-Law Alleges Bias In Upcoming Presidential Debates, Says ‘Scales Have Always Tipped Against’ Ex-President

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock