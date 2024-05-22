Passenger Onboard Singapore Airlines Flight That Dropped 6,000 Feet In 3 Minutes Due To Turbulence Recounts Harrowing Experience: 'Felt Like We Had Crashed'

Loading... Loading...

Passengers recalled their flight from London to Singapore on board a Singapore Airlines Flight SQ321 which encountered severe turbulence, resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries.

What Happened: The incident took place on May 20 aboard a Boeing Co. 777 aircraft, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. Passenger Toby Pearl described the chaos as belongings, food, and people were thrown around the cabin as the plane dropped 6,000 feet in 3 minutes. The turbulence was so severe that oxygen masks were deployed, and a 73-year-old Briton died of a suspected heart attack.

Pearl, seated in row 43, mentioned that the turbulence struck immediately after the seat belt light came on. He and others were thrown into the air, hitting the cabin roof. The plane, cruising at 37,000 feet, was jolted by a sudden impact followed by a smaller one.

"It felt like we had crashed, I thought the plane was going down,” Pearl said.

Why It Matters: The flight which departed from London Heathrow at 10:38 pm local time, made an emergency landing in Bangkok at 3:45 pm local time. Pearl and other passengers provided first aid, but the Briton could not be saved. Pearl himself sustained a possible broken rib.

Passengers with serious injuries were taken to a hospital near Suvarnabhumi Airport, while others awaited transfer to Singapore. Pearl continued his journey to Singapore, albeit with a three-hour delay. He noted that many passengers were still in shock from the ordeal.

The turbulence incident on Singapore Airlines Flight SQ321 highlights the unpredictable nature of air travel and the potential for severe in-flight events. The airline confirmed the fatality and injuries on board the Boeing 777-300ER. The airline is collaborating with Thai authorities to provide medical assistance and has dispatched a team to Bangkok to offer further support.

