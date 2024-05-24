Curious About Optimus? You Can Check Out The Tesla Humanoid Robot Here

Loading... Loading...

On Thursday, Esther Kokkelmans, the founder of Tesla Divas Europe, shared an update about where people can check out Tesla Inc.'s TSLA humanoid robot.

What Happened: Kokkelmans, took to X, formerly Twitter, and said that the Optimus Bot is currently on display at the Tesla Hengelo, The Netherlands. The bot will be there until June 12.

See Also: Tesla’s Humanoid Robot ‘Was A Fake,’ Elon Musk ‘Doesn’t Deliver At All,’ Says Analyst

Tesla did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

The Tesla Optimus robot is also currently on display at the VIVA Tech conference in France. Tesla CEO Elon Musk also joined the event remotely.

Optimus is a humanoid robot, the concept of which was introduced by Tesla CEO in 2021. According to the company, it is a general-purpose robot that's designed to perform tasks that are considered boring, repetitive, and unsafe for humans. The first prototype of the robot was unveiled at Tesla's 2022 AI Day.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: This isn’t the first store to have Optimus Bot on display. In July last year, Tesla Bot was put on display in stores in North America. Before that, Tesla also conducted trials in China and found that the displays of the humanoid robot brought more visitors to the company’s outlets in the country.

Loading... Loading...

Last month, Musk hinted at the possibility of the Tesla Robot being available externally by the end of 2025. At Tesla's first-quarter conference call, Musk said, "We are able to do simple factory tasks or at least, I should say, factory tasks in the lab. We do think we will have Optimus in limited production in the natural factory itself, doing useful tasks before the end of this year."

"And then I think we may be able to sell it externally by the end of next year. These are just guesses," he added.

According to Tesla, multiple Optimus bots have been deployed in the company's factories. These robots are now undergoing daily testing on actual workstations and have adapted to navigating office environments for extended periods.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk Says Cost Of Making An Optimus Is Half That Of Manufacturing A Tesla EV Despite Complexity Of Humanoid Robot