WATCH: Tesla's Optimus Robot Steps Up Game By Inserting Battery Cells Into Tray As Musk Promises Dexterity Boost

Loading... Loading...

A recent video posted by Tesla Inc. TSLA showcases the latest developments in its Optimus humanoid robot as it performs another real-world task: precisely inserting battery cells into a tray.

What Happened: This iteration of Optimus utilizes a neural network trained on 2D camera footage and sensor data. This allows the robot to directly generate the necessary joint movements for the task, demonstrating progress from previous demonstrations.

Further advancements are planned. CEO Elon Musk revealed plans for a new hand with 22 degrees of freedom (DOF), compared to the current 11 DOF.

Additionally, Musk said the actuators will be positioned within the forearm, mimicking human anatomy for a more streamlined design.

Why It Matters: According to Tesla, several Optimus robots are now deployed in their factories, undergoing daily testing and refinement on actual workstations.

The robots have also reportedly achieved proficiency in navigating office environments for extended periods, although faster movement remains a development focus.

In January, Tesla showed off Optimus neatly folding a shirt after taking it out of a small basket and Musk said it could "eliminate dangerous, repetitive, boring tasks,” suggesting a future where robots integrate into daily lives, helping people with both mundane chores like doing the dishes to working in hazardous conditions.

Musk has suggested the possibility of selling Optimus robots externally by the end of 2025. Cost efficiency appears to be a key factor. According to Musk, producing an Optimus robot costs roughly half as much as manufacturing a car, translating to a potential initial price range of $25,000 to $30,000, with potential reductions over time.

Read Next: AI Boom Puts Nvidia Suppliers SK Hynix, Samsung In Spotlight: Experts Discuss Best South Korean Chipmaker Investment