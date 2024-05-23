Popular Tech YouTuber Linus Sebastian Says Months-Long Investigation Finds Ex-Employee's Harassment Claims 'Not Substantiated'

Loading... Loading...

Popular tech YouTuber Linus Sebastian's Linus Tech Tips (LTT) has revealed the findings of an external investigation, noting that it disproved the allegations made by a former employee.

What Happened: LTT, a prominent tech YouTube channel, revealed on Wednesday that the accusations made by a former employee were "false" and "not substantiated."

The investigation, which was carried out by a third-party law firm, Roper Greyell, found no evidence to support the allegations of workplace bullying and sexual harassment.

The allegations were leveled by a former employee, Madison Reeve, who accused LTT of mistreatment, poor working conditions, and sexism.

"At this time, we feel our case for a defamation suit would be very strong; however, our deepest wish is to simply put all of this behind us," LTT said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"We hope that will be the case, given the investigator's clear findings that the allegations made online were misrepresentations of what actually occurred."

Why It Matters: The allegations against LTT arose during a period of intense scrutiny. Gamers Nexus had publicly criticized LTT for ethical concerns in its content. This led to a public backlash, and Reeve’s allegations further fueled the controversy.

Following the investigation, LTT stated that there will be continuous improvement in workplace policies and team education. Despite having a strong case for a defamation lawsuit, the company has decided not to pursue it.

Despite the challenges, LTT made a commitment to improve its content quality and refocused its efforts.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Unsplash