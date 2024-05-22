Trump Can't Imagine Biden's Ability To Fight 2024 Elections: 'I Doubt He Will Even Be Running Frankly'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent radio interview, former President Donald Trump has cast doubt on the potential candidacy of President Joe Biden in the 2024 elections.

What Happened: Trump expressed his skepticism about Biden’s continued candidacy on the “Cats & Cosby Show” on WABC 770 AM on Wednesday. Trump suggested, without providing evidence, that other figures in Biden’s administration were making decisions on his behalf, reported The Hill.

Trump’s comments were in response to the host’s confusion over Biden’s globalist foreign policy perspective. “He doesn’t understand it either,” Trump said, adding that he believes Biden is surrounded by individuals who “want to destroy our country.”

Trump also questioned Biden’s ability to run for the presidency, stating, “And I doubt he will even be running frankly, I just can’t even imagine it.”

The Hill contacted both the Trump and Biden campaigns for further comments on Trump’s statement. This comes as the Biden campaign has recently intensified its attacks on Trump’s mental acuity and physical fitness.

Over the weekend, the Biden team highlighted moments when Trump appeared to freeze during a speech and stumble while leaning on a podium. Trump dismissed these instances as “fake stories” and defended his physical fitness.

Why It Matters: This development follows a series of events in the political landscape. Earlier in May, Biden expressed doubts about Trump accepting the outcome of the 2024 election.

Subsequently, Biden’s campaign rejected Trump’s challenge for additional debates. More recently, a poll of swing state voters showed the incumbent gaining ground in key swing states.

