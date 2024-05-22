News Corp Stock Pops On Multiyear Deal With OpenAI

Loading... Loading...

Buyers are flocking into News Corp NWSA NWS stock after the bell on Wednesday following the company’s multiyear global partnership announcement with OpenAI.

What Happened: News Corp announced a partnership with OpenAI to bring News Corp news content to OpenAI products. In addition to providing content, News Corp. will “share journalistic expertise to help ensure the highest journalism standards are present across OpenAI’s offering.”

OpenAI will gain access to current and archived content from News Corp’s major news and information publications, including The Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch, Investor’s Business Daily, New York Post and more. Under terms of the agreement, OpenAI has permission to display content from News Corp mastheads in response to user questions on ChatGPT and to enhance its products.

“Our partnership with News Corp is a proud moment for journalism and technology. We greatly value News Corp’s history as a leader in reporting breaking news around the world, and are excited to enhance our users’ access to its high-quality reporting,” said Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI.

“Together, we are setting the foundation for a future where AI deeply respects, enhances, and upholds the standards of world-class journalism.”

The news comes after OpenAI and Reddit announced a partnership last week that will give OpenAI's ChatGPT access to Reddit threads and enable Reddit users to use new AI-powered features.

NWSA Price Action: News Corp shares were up 4.01% after-hours at $26.99 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Shutterstock.