Marjorie Taylor Greene Posts Workout Video In Comeback Against Crockett's 'Clapback' Apparel: 'My Body Is Built And Strong'

In the latest development of an ongoing feud, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has posted a workout video as a response to Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas), defending her physical appearance.

What Happened: Greene uploaded a video on X, formerly Twitter, of herself weightlifting, accompanied by Sia’s 2016 song, “Unstoppable”. In the caption, the 49-year-old congresswoman stated, “Yes my body is built and strong NOT with nips, tucks, plastic, or silicone, but through a healthy lifestyle,”

This video comes in the wake of a confrontation with Crockett during a House Oversight Committee hearing last week. The argument included a jab at Greene’s physique by Crockett, who later initiated a fundraiser selling T-shirts with the phrase: “Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body,” reported The Hill.

Greene, a known enthusiast of the fitness program CrossFit, has previously posted workout videos. In 2020, she shared a clip of herself exercising in her hotel room as a protest against COVID-19 pandemic-related shutdowns.

Why It Matters: This incident is a continuation of a contentious relationship between the two representatives. According to a Benzinga report, Crockett accused Greene of racism following a comment about her “fake eyelashes”. This led to a heated exchange, with Crockett asserting that Greene’s remarks were racially charged.

Following this, Crockett announced the launch of a T-shirt line to support Democratic candidates, inspired by her exchange with Greene. The collection includes a T-shirt with the phrase “Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body” which appears to have inspired the latest post by Greene.

