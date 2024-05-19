Fiery Exchange with Marjorie Taylor Greene Prompts Jasmine Crockett to Launch 'Clapback' T-Shirt Collection

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) is reportedly launching a T-shirt line to support Democratic candidates, following a heated exchange with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).
What Happened: On Friday, Crockett announced on X that she will introduce the "Crockett Clapback Collection," featuring various merchandise inspired by her remarks, reported The Hill.
The collection includes a T-shirt with the phrase "Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body," which references her comment during a House Oversight Committee hearing last week.
Crockett mentioned that the proceeds will go towards ensuring a Democratic majority in the House. She noted that the merchandise will be available online soon.
The clash between Crockett and Greene occurred at a Thursday hearing when Greene commented on Crockett's appearance, sparking a heated exchange.
Crockett later defended her comments on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday, stating she does not regret her words and emphasizing her right to respect as a member of Congress.
Why It Matters: This incident is not the first time Greene has been involved in a controversial exchange. Earlier, Jasmine Crockett accused Greene of racist behavior over a “fake eyelashes” comment during a hearing. Crockett asserted that Greene's remarks were racially motivated, stating, "She is racist. I mean, I don’t have any questions about that. Because, I mean, I don’t know that she’s ever attacked her own colleagues."
Earlier in March, Greene had another confrontation at Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago resort with British journalist Emily Maitlis. The clash began when Maitlis questioned Greene about her support for conspiracy theories. Greene responded by accusing Maitlis of being a conspiracy theorist herself, emphasizing her support for the truth, the constitution, and an America-first approach.
