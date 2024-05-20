Bill Gates Recommends A New Book On AI And Education: 'You Need To Read This'

Loading... Loading...

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft Corp MSFT, has recommended a new book that explores the intersection of artificial intelligence and education.

What Happened: Gates recently took to social media to endorse “Brave New Words: How AI Will Revolutionize Education (And Why That’s a Good Thing)” by Sal Khan, the CEO of the education nonprofit Khan Academy.

The book delves into the potential of AI to transform the education sector, offering a vision of how AI can be used to enhance learning opportunities for all students.

"If you're passionate about education, you need to read this book," Gates wrote on social media platform X. "Sal offers a compelling vision for harnessing AI to expand opportunity for all."

Why It Matters: Gates’ endorsement of Khan’s book underscores the growing role of AI in education. This development aligns with the broader trend of AI’s increasing influence across various sectors, including education, as highlighted in a recent book by Mustafa Suleyman, the co-founder of Google‘s DeepMind AI lab. Suleyman, who recently joined Microsoft, described his experience at Microsoft as “truly transformational,” emphasizing the company’s strong AI culture.

However, the recent mass exodus from OpenAI’s AI safety team due to a loss of faith in the company’s leadership raises concerns about the ethical implications of AI’s rapid advancement. This issue was also highlighted by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who described the current AI capabilities as “incredibly dumb” compared to what’s coming next.

