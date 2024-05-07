Google's DeepMind Co-Founder Mustafa Suleyman, Shares His Exciting First Month At Microsoft: 'Truly Transformational'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent series of posts on X, Mustafa Suleyman, the co-founder of Alphabet Inc‘s GOOG GOOGL Google DeepMind AI lab, shared his initial experiences at Microsoft Corp MSFT. Suleyman, who was previously the CEO of Inflection AI, was poached by Microsoft in March.

What Happened: Suleyman, who joined Microsoft in March, took to X to share his initial experiences at the company. He described the past month as “one of the most exciting and fulfilling times” he has ever experienced.

He expressed his enthusiasm for the “exhilarating journey” at Microsoft and praised the company’s “genuinely supportive and strong culture.”

He attributed his positive experience at Microsoft to the company’s “genuinely supportive and strong culture from top to bottom.” However, Suleyman’s primary attraction to Microsoft appears to be its focus on AI.

“Microsoft is a truly AI-first business driving the biggest technological transformation of our time,” Suleyman wrote, acknowledging the leadership of Satya Nadella, Microsoft’s CEO, and Chief Technology Officer Kevin Scott.

Suleyman also commended the company’s commitment to “Responsible AI,” a concept he has previously emphasized. He expressed his excitement about the future of AI at Microsoft, stating that “it’s still only the beginning of a long journey ahead.”

“It’s still only the beginning of a long journey ahead, but we have a vision for Copilot that is ambitious and, we believe, truly transformational. I couldn’t be more energized. Let's make it happen!” said Suleyman concluding his post.

Why It Matters: Suleyman’s move to Microsoft comes at a time of intense competition in the AI sector. His former company, Google’s DeepMind, has been restructured to lead a unified AI charge in a bid to outpace Microsoft. This move was a response to criticisms that Google was lagging behind Microsoft in AI development.

Microsoft, under Suleyman’s leadership, is reportedly developing a new in-house AI language model to compete with tech giants Google and OpenAI. Suleyman’s positive outlook on Microsoft’s AI capabilities suggests that the company is making significant strides in this direction.

However, the co-founder of Google DeepMind, Sir Demis Hassabis, has voiced concerns about the hype surrounding AI, cautioning that it may overshadow actual scientific progress in the sector. Suleyman’s commitment to “Responsible AI” at Microsoft indicates a potential shift in the industry’s approach to AI development.

