OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Shares What Killer App For AI Would Look Like, Says ChatGPT Is 'Incredibly Dumb' Compared To What's Coming Next

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, recently shared his vision for the future of artificial intelligence (AI), describing the ultimate application for AI as a "super-competent colleague" capable of independently managing complex tasks.

What Happened: In an interview with the MIT Technology Review published on May 1, Altman shared his desire for AI to evolve beyond its current capabilities. He envisions AI as more than just a chatbot but as a tool that can help people accomplish real-world tasks.

"What you really want is a super-competent colleague that knows absolutely everything about my whole life, every email, every conversation I've ever had, but doesn't feel like an extension," Altman said.

Despite OpenAI's ChatGPT's usefulness in accelerating workflows, developing code and writing emails, Altman referred to it as "incredibly dumb" compared to what is coming out next.

OpenAI's upcoming language model, GPT-5, could be a step toward Altman's vision. Sources who have seen GPT-5 have described it as "materially better" than existing models, reported Business Insider.

OpenAI is also reportedly developing a service where users can call an AI agent to perform tasks autonomously. However, Altman has remained tight-lipped about when these advancements will be available.

Why It Matters: Altman, who has an estimated net worth of $2 billion, is a prominent figure in the AI sector.

However, much of his wealth is not rooted in AI but comes from his investments in venture capital funds and startups, including a significant share in Reddit.

In April 2023, Altman responded to a letter from tech leaders, including Elon Musk, calling for a pause on AI research. He agreed with parts of the letter but noted that it needed to include technical nuances that specifically address which areas of AI research need to be paused.

Altman's vision for AI as a "super-competent colleague" and his response to the call for a pause on AI research highlights his commitment to advancing AI technology while addressing safety and ethical concerns.

