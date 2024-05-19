Ivanka Trump Could Back In The Political Limelight As Donald Trump's Influence Grows: Report

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, who had previously stepped away from the political limelight, is reportedly contemplating a return to politics, coinciding with her father's growing political influence.

What Happened: According to a report, Ivanka Trump may be considering a political comeback. This speculation has been fueled by Donald Trump's resurgence in political power and the approaching election.

R. Couri Hay, a society publicist and longtime acquaintance of the Trump family, observed that Melania Trump, who had also distanced herself from politics, is now frequently seen at events with the former president.

"She is gracious, mingling. My understanding is that privately she's saying she's ready to be first lady again if called," Hay told Business Insider.

"But now, from a distance, the tide is potentially turning, according to polls," Hay added. "The idea of assuming some sort of role is something I can imagine Ivanka might be thinking about."

A source familiar with Ivanka Trump's thinking told the outlet Puck that she is "warming to the idea of trying to be helpful" to another Trump administration and is "privately not ruling out having some sort of role" in the White House if her father is re-elected.

While a representative for Ivanka Trump declined to comment on the speculation, an anonymous friend suggested that although a total return to politics may be unlikely, she has softened her stance on avoiding politics in the future.

Why It Matters: Ivanka Trump's potential return to politics comes amidst a backdrop of internal power struggles within the Trump family.

Ivanka and Melania Trump had a tense rivalry during their time in the White House. This, coupled with Ivanka Trump's court testimony against her father in his fraud trial, paints a complex picture of her political journey.

However, Ivanka Trump's potential return and Melania Trump's support could be strategic moves to influence public perception.

Their presence could cast Donald Trump in a more favorable light, aligning with his defense strategy of portraying him as a supported and wholesome family man.

