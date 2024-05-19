OpenAI's New Model GPT-4o, Elon Musk's High Regard For Ilya Sutskever And Microsoft's China Move: This Week In Artificial Intelligence

Loading... Loading...

It’s been a whirlwind of a week in the world of artificial intelligence, with OpenAI stealing the limelight. The AI firm introduced a groundbreaking version of its AI model, GPT-4o, and saw the departure of key personnel. Meanwhile, Microsoft Corp. MSFT is urging its China-based AI team to relocate amid escalating tech tensions. Let’s delve into the major stories of the week.

OpenAI Unveils GPT-4o

OpenAI introduced GPT-4o, a more efficient and cost-effective version of its AI model, GPT-4. This new model, trained on extensive internet data, is designed to handle text, audio, and images in real-time more effectively. It can respond to verbal questions with audio replies in milliseconds and offers features previously limited to paid subscribers. Read the full article here.

OpenAI’s GPT-4o: Changing the AI Chatbot Game

The AI startup showcased GPT-4o’s capabilities, which combine text, vision, and audio for the first time. The updated version demonstrated real-time voice translation, the ability to change emotions during a conversation, and making meeting notes with multiple speakers, among other features. Read the full article here.

Microsoft Urges AI Team Relocation Amid Tech Tensions

Microsoft Corp. has requested hundreds of its China-based employees to consider relocating amid escalating technological tensions between the U.S. and China. The company extended relocation offers to around 700 to 800 staff members, primarily engineers of Chinese nationality. Read the full article here.

OpenAI’s Key Resignations: A ‘Very Sad’ Development

OpenAI’s Chief Scientist Ilya Sutskever announced his departure from the company after nearly a decade. This development comes after a series of significant events at the AI giant. Read the full article here.

Elon Musk’s High Regard for Ilya Sutskever

Tesla Inc. CEO and xAI founder Elon Musk recalled how he holds former OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever in such high regard that he broke his friendship with Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL co-founder Larry Page over it. Read the full article here.

