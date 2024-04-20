Elon Musk Voices Opposition To Potential TikTok Ban: 'It Is Not What America Stands For'

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk publicly stated his opposition to a proposed TikTok ban in the U.S., as another bill that targets the popular social media app is up for consideration.

Musk, the owner of X, said on his social media platform that banning TikTok would contradict the principles of free speech and expression, values that he believes the U.S. "stands for."

“In my opinion, TikTok should not be banned in the USA, even though such a ban may benefit the X platform,” Musk wrote Friday.

“Doing so would be contrary to freedom of speech and expression. It is not what America stands for.”

The controversy comes as House Republicans introduce a national security bill that could ban TikTok in the U.S. unless its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, sells or dissociates itself from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The latest bill, which also encompasses foreign aid packages for Israel and Ukraine, allows ByteDance a one-year timeframe to sever its ties with the CCP.

Despite bipartisan support for a similar bill last month, there was notable resistance in the Senate.

Senate Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) expressed her support for the updated legislation, highlighting the extension of ByteDance's divestment period from six months to a year as a critical adjustment to facilitate a potential sale.

Musk's stance on the issue reflects his broader commitment to free speech, a principle he cites as a core reason behind his acquisition of Twitter, now rebranded as X.

His position adds a notable voice to the ongoing debate around TikTok's future in the U.S., balancing national security concerns with the ideals of free expression.

