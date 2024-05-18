Trump Vs. Biden: Latest Poll Shows Candidates Locked In Dead Heat, Though One Fares Significantly Worse Than Other In Most Issues

A new poll by Yahoo News/YouGov shows that a potential rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump is still a close call. Both candidates are tied at 45% among registered voters.
What Happened: The poll, conducted from May 10 to 13, surveyed 1,794 U.S. adults and found that neither Biden nor Trump is a strong enough candidate to capitalize on his opponent's flaws.
Biden's performance as president is disapproved by 57% of Americans, while Trump's legal troubles continue to tarnish his image.
For the first time, a majority of Americans (52%) now believe that the former president "falsified business records to conceal a hush money payment to a porn star" — the key charge in his ongoing criminal trial in Manhattan. Only 22% disagree.
When asked to compare the candidates on specific issues, Americans believe Biden would perform worse than Trump on nearly all of them. However, Biden leads Trump in one area — abortion, albeit by a narrow margin.
Also Read: Donald Trump Reportedly Hid Billionaire's Bond Offer From Court To Save Millions
Interestingly, more Americans believe "things were better back when Donald Trump was president" (43%) than those who think things are "better today with Joe Biden as president" (34%).
Similarly, 44% say their lives were better five years ago, while only 24% believe they are better today. Additionally, 25% feel their lives are about the same.
Despite these findings, Trump cannot surpass the 45% mark due to his unfavorable favorability rating (41%) and ongoing legal issues.
Why It Matters: The 2024 presidential race has been closely watched, with polls indicating a tight contest between Biden and Trump.
In April, an Emerson College survey showed Trump slightly ahead of Biden. However, a later poll by the University of North Florida indicated a slim lead for Trump.
Despite these fluctuations, a May report suggested that Trump could face potential defeat against Biden. As the election approaches, how these factors will influence the final outcome remains to be seen.
Now Read: Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims She Has Proof That Votes For Donald Trump In 2020 Were 'Lost In The Mail': 'I Think He'll Be Vindicated Easily'
This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
Photo: Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.