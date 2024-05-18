Trump Vs. Biden: Latest Poll Shows Candidates Locked In Dead Heat, Though One Fares Significantly Worse Than Other In Most Issues

Loading... Loading...

A new poll by Yahoo News/YouGov shows that a potential rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump is still a close call. Both candidates are tied at 45% among registered voters.

What Happened: The poll, conducted from May 10 to 13, surveyed 1,794 U.S. adults and found that neither Biden nor Trump is a strong enough candidate to capitalize on his opponent's flaws.

Biden's performance as president is disapproved by 57% of Americans, while Trump's legal troubles continue to tarnish his image.

For the first time, a majority of Americans (52%) now believe that the former president "falsified business records to conceal a hush money payment to a porn star" — the key charge in his ongoing criminal trial in Manhattan. Only 22% disagree.

When asked to compare the candidates on specific issues, Americans believe Biden would perform worse than Trump on nearly all of them. However, Biden leads Trump in one area — abortion, albeit by a narrow margin.

Interestingly, more Americans believe "things were better back when Donald Trump was president" (43%) than those who think things are "better today with Joe Biden as president" (34%).

Similarly, 44% say their lives were better five years ago, while only 24% believe they are better today. Additionally, 25% feel their lives are about the same.

Despite these findings, Trump cannot surpass the 45% mark due to his unfavorable favorability rating (41%) and ongoing legal issues.

Why It Matters: The 2024 presidential race has been closely watched, with polls indicating a tight contest between Biden and Trump.

In April, an Emerson College survey showed Trump slightly ahead of Biden. However, a later poll by the University of North Florida indicated a slim lead for Trump.

Despite these fluctuations, a May report suggested that Trump could face potential defeat against Biden. As the election approaches, how these factors will influence the final outcome remains to be seen.

