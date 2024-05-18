Crisis At OpenAI? Top Executive Who Just Quit Says Focus Shifted Away From AI Safety To 'Shiny Products:' Here's Sam Altman's Reply

Loading... Loading...

A former top safety executive at OpenAI, Jan Leike, has publicly criticized the company’s leadership for prioritizing “shiny products” over AI safety days after his departure.

What Happened: Leike, who was a key figure in OpenAI’s superalignment group, announced his resignation on Tuesday. In a candid post on X, Leike wrote, “I resigned."

While he did not immediately explain why he resigned, Leike has now detailed his disagreements with OpenAI leadership in several posts.

"Stepping away from this job has been one of the hardest things I have ever done because we urgently need to figure out how to steer and control AI systems much smarter than us."

Leike further elaborated on his decision, stating that OpenAI’s safety culture and processes have been sidelined in favor of “shiny products.” He expressed his disagreement with the company’s core priorities and emphasized the urgent need for Microsoft Corp.-backed MSFT OpenAI to become a “safety-first AGI company.”

"But over the past years, safety culture and processes have taken a backseat to shiny products."

Leike’s departure was followed by a similar announcement from Ilya Sutskever, the other superalignment team leader. Altman acknowledged Leike’s contributions and expressed his commitment to addressing the issues raised.

He also responded to Leike's criticism, acknowledging the complaints he raised instead of taking an adversarial approach to it.

"I’m super appreciative of @janleike’s contributions to OpenAI’s alignment research and safety culture, and very sad to see him leave,” Altman said. “He’s right we have a lot more to do; we are committed to doing it. I’ll have a longer post in the next couple of days.”

Why It Matters: The recent resignations at OpenAI have raised concerns about the company’s future in AI safety. The departures of Sutskever and Leike, along with other safety-focused employees, have been attributed to a loss of trust in Altman’s leadership.

These resignations follow a series of significant events at OpenAI, including Sutskever’s departure after nearly a decade with the company. Despite expressing confidence in OpenAI’s ability to develop artificial general intelligence, Sutskever decided to leave, marking a significant shift in the company’s leadership.

