Google Seeks To Repeat Chromebook Success In Education By Rolling Out 'Gemini' AI For Schools, Promises Enhanced Data Privacy

Loading... Loading...

To enhance data privacy for educators and students, Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Google is set to introduce its Gemini AI to schools. The tech giant has assured that it will not use the data for AI model training or share it with any third parties.

What Happened: Google will integrate the additional Gemini data privacy protections into Workspace for Education accounts at no extra cost. However, this means relying on the older Gemini 1.0 Pro model instead of newer, more updated models like Gemini 1.5 Pro or Flash, which are designed to provide more accurate answers, reported The Verge.

The Gemini for Google Workspace will be launched on May 23 and will be available in two packages for institutions. The first is the lower-cost Gemini Education, which has a monthly usage limit, and the second tier is Education Premium, which offers full access to Workspace AI tools and additional features like AI notes/summaries for Google Meet and data loss prevention.

See Also: Tim Cook Hyped ‘Thinnest Apple Product Ever’ At Recent iPad Event, But Cupertino’s Newest Gadget Flunks Durability Test In ‘Catastrophic Failure’

Additionally, Chromebooks, which are popular in the education sector, will receive new accessibility features in the coming months. The Screen magnifier on Chromebooks will gain the ability to follow along with the words as they are read out loud when used in combination with Select to Speak. Users can also make the cursor bigger and turn off the blinking text indicator.

Why It Matters: The introduction of the Gemini AI model for schools comes after Google announced the new Gemini models at the Google I/O 2024. The tech giant has previously revealed that over one and a half million developers are using Gemini to build and debug code, get insights, and build AI applications.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Last month, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai expressed satisfaction with the development of the company’s Gemini AI despite controversies surrounding the chatbot. He highlighted the significant advancements made in the development of the Gemini AI and other models during the company’s first-quarter earnings call.

“We are also pleased with the progress we are seeing with Gemini and Gemini Advanced through the Gemini app on Android and the Google app on iOS,” he said at the time.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk Reacts After Doge Designer Says Meta ‘Would Be Trillionaires By Now’ If They Had A Dollar For Every Child Safety Investigation

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.