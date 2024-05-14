Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Say Hold These 3 Tech Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

Loading... Loading...

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the information technology sector.

Methode Electronics, Inc. MEI

Dividend Yield: 5.06%

5.06% Sidoti & Co. analyst John Franzreb downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral on March 7. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst John Franzreb downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral on March 7. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%. Barrington Research analyst Christopher Howe reiterated a Market Perform rating on May 25, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Christopher Howe reiterated a Market Perform rating on May 25, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Recent News: On May 6, Methode Electronics named Kevin Nystrom as interim CEO, effective immediately.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ERIC

Dividend Yield: 4.66%

4.66% JP Morgan analyst Sandeep Deshpandemaintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $5.81 to $5.58 on April 17. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

analyst Sandeep Deshpandemaintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $5.81 to $5.58 on April 17. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%. Raymond James analyst Simon Leopolddowngraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform on Feb. 7, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Simon Leopolddowngraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform on Feb. 7, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Recent News: On May 10, Ericsson said Senior Vice President and Head of Market Area Middle East & Africa Fadi Pharaon will resign at the end of August.

International Business Machines Corporation IBM

Dividend Yield: 3.99%

3.99% BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachmanmaintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $210 to $190 on April 25. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

analyst Keith Bachmanmaintained a Market Perform rating and cut the price target from $210 to $190 on April 25. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Hold rating and lowered the price target from $210 to $190 on April 25. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

analyst Brent Thill maintained a Hold rating and lowered the price target from $210 to $190 on April 25. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%. Recent News: On May 8, IBM and SAP announced plans to expand collaboration to help clients become next-generation enterprises with generative AI.

