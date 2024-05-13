Apple Store Workers In Maryland Vote In Favor Of Strike Over Working Conditions — New Jersey Against Unionization

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc. AAPL store employees in Maryland have voted in favor of a strike, citing unsatisfactory working conditions, but New Jersey voted against unionization.

What Happened: The Apple Store workers at Towson Town Center in Maryland, who unionized two years ago, have voted to go on strike after a year of unproductive negotiations with Apple management. The vote was announced on Saturday, with no specific strike date set yet.

“This vote today is the first step in demonstrating our solidarity and sends a clear message to Apple,” said members of the IAM CORE Negotiating Committee. “The passage of the strike sanction vote highlights IAM CORE's unwavering commitment to advocating for the rights and well-being of workers in the face of challenges. As discussions with Apple management continue, we remain committed to securing tangible improvements that benefit all employees.”

The union, which is affiliated with the International Association of Machinists, highlighted issues such as work-life balance, unpredictable scheduling, and inadequate wages in a press release. IAM CORE comprises around 100 staff members.

On the other hand, an Apple Store in New Jersey voted against unionizing, with the union attributing the defeat to Apple’s tactics.”Instead of leaving the decision up to the workers themselves, the company turned to its usual anti-union playbook to influence the results of the election,” Communications Workers of America said in a statement, reported Bloomberg.

“Apple's union-busting is a widespread problem that underscores workers' need to have an independent voice on the job to ensure the company lives up to its credo. Only through a strong union contract can workers establish real respect and democracy on the job,” said CWA.

An Apple spokesperson emphasized the company’s commitment to providing an excellent experience for its employees and pledged to engage with the union respectfully and in good faith

“We deeply value our team members and we're proud to provide them with industry-leading compensation and exceptional benefits. As always, we will engage with the union representing our team in Towson respectfully and in good faith,” the company said.

Why It Matters: In 2022, two Apple stores in Maryland and Oklahoma made history by voting to unionize, marking the company’s first instances of organized labor despite previous resistance.

These successes were part of a broader trend during the pandemic era, which saw significant breakthroughs in unionizing efforts at notable companies like Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Starbucks Corp. witnessed over 400 cafes unionizing in the past two and a half years. However, although discussions about organizing have taken place among employees at numerous Apple stores, progress in these efforts has been notably slower compared to Starbucks, the report noted.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

