Northern Lights Visible In These Parts Of The US On Sunday Night After Rare Powerful Geomagnetic Storm

Following a rare and powerful geomagnetic storm, the Northern Lights are expected to be visible for a third consecutive night on Sunday, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center.

What Happened: The SWPC has forecasted that more “very fast moving coronal mass ejections will slam into Earth’s magnetic field” through Sunday night, reported The Hill. This will provide Americans with another opportunity to witness the Northern Lights.

The Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, were visible in Florida on Saturday, a rare occurrence caused by the G5 level geomagnetic storm. Such storms were last seen in 2005, resulting in Northern Lights displays as far south as California, Texas, and Florida. The SWPC has warned of potential G4 or greater strength storms on Sunday.

According to a report by CNN, New York City, Seattle, Washington, and Chicago are among the locations where the auroras could potentially be visible on Sunday.

Why It Matters: The Northern Lights are a natural phenomenon caused by the interaction of solar winds and the Earth’s magnetic field. The current surge in solar activity is attributed to Solar Cycle 25, which was projected to peak this year. This cycle, lasting approximately 11 years, leads to the sun reversing its poles, generating geomagnetic storms on Earth.

The ongoing solar storm has been causing disruptions, with even SpaceX satellites being affected. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk acknowledged the impact of the solar storm on the company’s satellites, noting that the storm is the “biggest in a long time.” Despite the pressure, the satellites have been holding up so far.

The ongoing solar activity also carries the potential to impact the power grid and other infrastructure, although preparations have been made to mitigate any serious issues.

The SWPC has indicated that the aurora activity may continue into the coming week due to the sustained high solar activity. This could provide further opportunities for skywatchers to witness the Northern Lights.

