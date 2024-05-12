Clinton Advisor Slams Biden's Campaign Strategy Ahead Of 2024 Elections: He Is Like A 'Scared Candidate'

Loading... Loading...

Mark Penn, a former senior advisor to the Clintons, voiced his criticisms of President Joe Biden’s current campaign strategy, suggesting that it could potentially jeopardize his chances in the upcoming election.

What Happened: Penn, who served as an advisor to the Clintons from 1995 to 2008 and is now at the helm of the Harris Poll, expressed his concerns in an op-ed published in The New York Times on Sunday. He criticized Biden’s strategy of catering to the left wing of the Democratic Party and overlooking independent voters, a move he believes could prove harmful for Biden’s re-election bid, as reported by The Hill.

Penn penned, “If Mr. Biden wants to serve another four years, he has to stop being dragged to the left and chart a different course closer to the center.” He underscored the significance of bipartisan compromises, fiscal discipline, and a strong America.

He also implied that Biden is behaving like a “scared candidate,” focusing on appeasing his left-leaning base rather than attracting new voters. Penn contended that Biden’s path to victory lies in appealing to the moderate Republican base, specifically former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley’s supporters.

Penn further advised Biden to revamp his policy platform to align more closely with what he believes moderates want, including being tough on crime and immigration, supporting Israel, and backing off key promises related to combating climate change.

Why It Matters: The 2024 elections are shaping up to be a close race between Biden and Trump. Despite some key swing state voters giving Biden a substantial lead over Trump.

Penn’s criticisms highlight potential weaknesses in Biden’s current strategy. Recently, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has warned of a more severe Donald Trump presidency.

