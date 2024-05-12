Trump Extols Hannibal Lecter As 'Wonderful Man,' Repeats Claims He's Been Indicted More Than 'Great' Al Capone In Rally Speech

Loading... Loading...

Donald Trump reportedly stirred controversy at a political rally in Wildwood, New Jersey on Saturday, when he praised the fictional serial killer Hannibal Lecter as a “wonderful man.”

What Happened: The rally, which saw an estimated 80,000 supporters, was part of Trump’s ongoing challenge to President Joe Biden’s re-election bid. Trump’s admiration for Lecter, a character from the film “Silence of the Lambs”, was followed by disparaging remarks about undocumented immigrants, reported The Guardian.

Trump also reiterated his admiration for Lecter, previously expressed after actor Mads Mikkelsen, who portrayed Lecter in a television series, described Trump as “a fresh wind for some people”.

Trump’s speech also included exaggerated claims about his legal troubles, comparing himself to notorious mob boss Alphonse Capone. The ex-president claimed to have been “indicted more than the great Alphonse Capone.” Trump, who has faced more than 80 criminal charges since spring 2023, dismissed the charges as “bullshit”, sparking chants from the crowd.

Despite the large turnout, a reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer noted that the crowd began to thin as Trump continued his speech. The rally was dismissed by Democrats, with Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.) stating that “Jersey is not going to be a welcoming place for Trump”.

Why It Matters: Trump’s controversial remarks come in the backdrop of his ongoing legal troubles. He has been facing a criminal trial for allegedly falsifying business records for a hush money payment made to adult actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump has dismissed his hush money case as a “sham” and attributed his legal troubles to Biden. He has also criticized the gag order imposed on his ex-lawyer Michael Cohen by Judge Juan Merchan in the ongoing trial, branding it a "joke" and a "disgrace."

