Joe Biden Calls Donald Trump 'Clearly Unhinged' At Private Fundraiser: 'When He Lost In 2020, Something Snapped In Him'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent private fundraiser, President Joe Biden has characterized his predecessor, Donald Trump, as "clearly unhinged", attributing this change to Trump's loss in the 2020 election.

What Happened: According to a CNN report, Biden made these comments at a private fundraiser in Seattle. "It's clear that … when he lost in 2020, something snapped in him," Biden expressed to his supporters. "He's not only obsessed with losing in 2020, he's clearly unhinged."

Despite Biden's evaluation, he predicts a tight competition in the forthcoming November election. "We feel good about the state of the race, but we know the race is close," Biden stated, citing recent polls.

See Also: Trump's Niece Says This Could Be A Big Blow To Ex-President's 'Narcissistic Need For Attention': 'Right Now The Only Thing We Can Really Do...'

A poll conducted by SSRS for CNN last month indicates Trump maintaining a steady lead over Biden, with 49% support among registered voters in a direct contest.

Amid Trump's hush money trial, Biden has maintained a busy schedule with policy speeches and campaign events, frequently targeting the former president.

The fundraiser took place at the residence of former Microsoft executive Jon Shirley in Medina, Washington, just outside Seattle. Biden wrapped up his remarks by promising donors, "I'll try my best not to disappoint you."

Why It Matters: This incident underscores the ongoing tension between the two political figures. Biden's remarks highlight his perception of Trump's mental state following the 2020 election loss. The upcoming election is expected to be a close race, and these comments could potentially impact voter sentiment. Furthermore, Trump's ongoing legal issues and Biden's active campaign schedule could also influence the election outcome.

Read Next: Donald Trump Says Nikki Haley 'Not Under Consideration' For VP Role Amid Rumors: 'I Wish Her Well'

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock