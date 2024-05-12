Xi Jinping Vows To 'Never Forget' Nato's Bombing, Trump Vs. Biden Polls, And More: Weekend Politics Round-Up

Loading... Loading...

As the week unfolded, several significant stories emerged, including Chinese President Xi Jinping‘s vow to remember a tragic event, a new poll indicating a tie between Joe Biden and Donald Trump in the 2024 election, and a key swing state favoring Biden. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Nikki Haley also made headlines for their political moves.

Xi Jinping Says He Would ‘Never Forget’ NATO’s Bombing Of Chinese Embassy 25 Years Ago: ‘Will Never Allow Such Tragic History To Repeat Itself’

President Xi Jinping has pledged to remember the NATO bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade, a tragic event that occurred 25 years ago. This statement was made during Xi’s European tour, which included visits to France, Hungary, and Serbia. The bombing led to the deaths of three Chinese journalists and sparked anti-US protests across China.

President Xi’s comments were published in Serbia’s oldest daily newspaper, Politika, on Tuesday. The timing of his visit to Serbia coincides with the 25th anniversary of the bombing.

Trump Vs. Biden: 2024 Election Poll Shows Tie Broken — Which Candidate Gains Support From His Party, Independent Voters?

A new poll indicates a tie between Joe Biden and Donald Trump in the 2024 election. The two candidates have been the frontrunners for months and are the betting favorites in the November election.

Biden Vs. Trump: Key Swing State Voters Give Big Lead To One Candidate, Despite Ranking Him Down On Critical Election Issues

Despite ranking lower on critical election issues, President Joe Biden has secured a substantial lead over his presumptive opponent Donald Trump in Wisconsin, a crucial swing state. In a head-to-head matchup, Biden secured the support of 50% of the respondents, while Trump received a more modest 44% support, as per the Quinnipiac University poll of registered voters.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Wraps Up Marathon Meeting With Mike Johnson, Marking Pivotal Moment In Ouster Vote Drama: ‘I Have Been Patient, I Have Been Diligent, I Have Been Steady

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) held a lengthy meeting on Monday, indicating a potential resolution to the ongoing tension over Greene’s motion to oust Johnson. The two Republicans convened for nearly two hours on Monday, sparking speculation that they are working towards a deal to prevent a floor action on Greene’s resolution to remove Johnson from power.

Nikki Haley Said To Be Wooing More Top Donors But Leaves Trump Support Up In The Air For Now

Nikki Haley, the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, is set to meet her top donors next week. Despite this, she does not have immediate plans to endorse former President Donald Trump for the 2024 election.

