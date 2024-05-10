Nikki Haley Said To Be Wooing More Top Donors But Leaves Trump Support Up In The Air For Now

Loading... Loading...

Nikki Haley, the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, is set to meet her top donors next week. Despite this, she does not have immediate plans to endorse former President Donald Trump for the 2024 election.

What Happened: Haley, who recently withdrew from the Republican presidential race, is scheduled to meet around 100 of her biggest donors in Charleston, South Carolina, on Monday and Tuesday, reported The Wall Street Journal, citing a person close to Haley on Thursday.

The meetings will not include discussions about her political future or any encouragement for donors to contribute to other campaigns.

There are no immediate plans for Haley to endorse Trump, her former rival and the presumptive Republican nominee. The two have not communicated since Haley exited the race in March.

Despite this, some of Haley’s supporters are hoping for her to run for president in 2028. Eric Tanenblatt, a long-time GOP fundraiser and strategist, believes that Haley could secure the nomination with a second run, given her ability to build a coalition of Republicans, independents, and conservative Democrats.

However, Tanenblatt also suggested that Haley could endorse Trump if he makes a greater effort to reach out to her and her supporters.

"It's now up to President Trump to unite the Republican Party by demonstrating to Nikki supporters that they have a place under the tent," he said.

Karoline Leavitt, a spokesperson for the Trump campaign, stated that the party has united around Trump and declined to comment on whether Trump has spoken to Haley since she left the race.

"President Trump is building a historic and unified political movement to make America great again," Leavitt said.

Despite suspending her campaign, Haley continues to receive support in Republican primaries, as evidenced by her close to 22% of the vote in Indiana on Tuesday. This highlights a potential vulnerability for Trump among critical suburban voters.

Haley frequently referenced Trump's track record of impacting the party negatively in past general elections, as well as his legal troubles. In response, Trump nicknamed her "Birdbrain" and brought up concerns about her husband’s absence from the campaign trail due to military service in Africa.

Why It Matters: Haley’s decision not to endorse Trump comes amid reports of the former president seeking $1 billion in campaign funds from oil industry executives. This move has raised questions about Trump’s financial strategy for the upcoming election.

Meanwhile, Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has also re-entered the political arena by reaching out to potential donors for the ex-president’s 2024 campaign. This suggests a renewed push by the Trump camp to secure financial backing and political support for the upcoming election.

Earlier, Haley had voiced doubts about Trump’s commitment to the Constitution if he were to be re-elected, raising questions about her future political alignment.

