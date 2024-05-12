Apple's Week Of Breakneck Developments: Chart-Topper iPhone, New iPads And Elon Musk's Curiosity

Loading... Loading...

It’s been a whirlwind week for Apple Inc. AAPL, with significant developments ranging from record-breaking iPhone sales to the launch of new iPad models. The tech giant has been making headlines, and even Elon Musk has chimed in on the action. Let’s dive into the week’s top stories.

Record April Revenue for iPhone Manufacturer

Apple’s largest iPhone manufacturer, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. HNHPF, also known as Foxconn, reported its highest-ever April revenue. The Taiwanese company, responsible for manufacturing the majority of Apple’s smartphones, saw a 19% surge in monthly revenue to $15.8 billion in April, a record high for the month. Read the full article here.

iPhone 15 Pro Max: Best Selling Smartphone in Q1 2024

Despite a global slump in iPhone sales, Apple’s top-tier iPhone 15 Pro Max emerged as the best-selling device in the first quarter of 2024. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro followed closely, claiming the second and third positions, respectively. This marks a continuation of Apple's dominance in the smartphone market. Read the full article here.

New iPad Pro and iPad Air 6 Launched

Apple unveiled the highly-anticipated iPad Air 6 and iPad Pro after a gap of 18 months at the “Let Loose” event. The iPad Air now comes in two screen sizes for the first time, while the iPad Pro boasts the new M4 chip, jumping directly from the M2. Read the full article here.

Apple’s AI Ambitions Revealed

Prominent tech analyst Gene Munster observed a “surprise takeaway” from Apple’s iPad launch event – the unveiling of the M4 chip. Munster believes this development indicates Apple's growing speed in updating its silicon and its focus on making hardware a competitive advantage in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). Read the full article here.

Elon Musk Questions Apple’s R&D Spend

Following the launch of Apple’s new iPad models, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk raised questions about Apple's huge research and development investment. Musk responded to a meme comparing Apple's $30 billion R&D spend in 2023 to the marginal improvement in the thickness of its new 11-inch iPad Pro. Read the full article here.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Rounak Jain The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.