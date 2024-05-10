Elon Musk Claims Tesla FSD Is 'Half A Decade Ahead Or More' Compared To Mercedes

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk recently asserted that Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology is “half a decade ahead or more”. His comment comes amid ongoing debates about the effectiveness and safety of Tesla’s autonomous driving technology.
What Happened: In response to a comparison video between Tesla’s FSD and Mercedes’ Driver Assistance, Musk posted on Thursday, “Tesla is half a decade ahead or more.”
The video, shared by Whole Mars Catalog, aimed to determine whether Mercedes’ system was indeed superior as claimed by Consumer Reports.
See Also: Tesla Will Temporarily Stop Production At German Gigafactory: Here’s Why
This claim by Musk follows recent updates to Tesla’s FSD technology. Musk announced that the nagging issue with the steering wheel, which had been a point of complaint among Tesla drivers, had been fixed in the FSD 12.4 version.
Why It Matters: Tesla’s FSD technology has been under scrutiny, with critics questioning its safety and effectiveness. Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz raised his concerns as he compared Tesla’s situation to the infamous Enron scandal.
Despite the criticism, Tesla continues to compete in the global EV market. Mercedes-Benz, for instance, has welcomed Tesla’s entry into the Indian market. However, Tesla’s popularity in California has seen a decline, with a drop in registrations.
Price Action: On Thursday, Tesla’s stock closed at $171.97, marking a 1.57% decrease from the previous close, according to Benzinga Pro.
Read Next: Why Rivian Stock Is Charging Up Premarket Today
Image via Shutterstock
Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari
The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.