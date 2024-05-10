Elon Musk Claims Tesla FSD Is 'Half A Decade Ahead Or More' Compared To Mercedes

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk recently asserted that Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology is “half a decade ahead or more”. His comment comes amid ongoing debates about the effectiveness and safety of Tesla’s autonomous driving technology.

What Happened: In response to a comparison video between Tesla’s FSD and Mercedes’ Driver Assistance, Musk posted on Thursday, “Tesla is half a decade ahead or more.”

The video, shared by Whole Mars Catalog, aimed to determine whether Mercedes’ system was indeed superior as claimed by Consumer Reports.

This claim by Musk follows recent updates to Tesla’s FSD technology. Musk announced that the nagging issue with the steering wheel, which had been a point of complaint among Tesla drivers, had been fixed in the FSD 12.4 version.

Why It Matters: Tesla’s FSD technology has been under scrutiny, with critics questioning its safety and effectiveness. Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz raised his concerns as he compared Tesla’s situation to the infamous Enron scandal.

Despite the criticism, Tesla continues to compete in the global EV market. Mercedes-Benz, for instance, has welcomed Tesla’s entry into the Indian market. However, Tesla’s popularity in California has seen a decline, with a drop in registrations.

Price Action: On Thursday, Tesla’s stock closed at $171.97, marking a 1.57% decrease from the previous close, according to Benzinga Pro.

