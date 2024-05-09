Tesla Drivers Rejoice: Elon Musk Says FSD Nag On Steering Wheel Is Finally Fixed And Rolling Out In Next Update

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday that the steering wheel nag a driver feels when full self-driving (FSD) assistance software is enabled would be removed with the next update after multiple users complained about the issue.

What Happened: The steering wheel nag prompts users to apply pressure on the steering wheels when driver assistance features like autopilot or FSD are enabled. If the driver does not heed the visual prompts on the touch screen, it escalates into a beeping noise. While meant to improve safety, users have flagged that getting the vehicle to identify their hands on the wheel is difficult.

However, the nag has been “fixed” in the FSD 12.4 version, Musk said on Wednesday in response to a user who requested it be killed. The CEO added that the new version of FSD will probably start rolling out next week.

“12.4 has almost completely retrained models. The final touches are for comfort, as it sometimes accelerates or brakes too fast for most people's taste,” Musk said.

Why It Matters: Musk has said several times in the past that a fix is on the way. However, it hasn't materialized to date, and the demand for a fix continues.

In April 2023, Musk said, “We are gradually reducing it, proportionate to improved safety.”

A turn-off on the nag would suggest the company has eventually reached a point of safety with the FSD software where it can eventually switch it off. Tesla’s FSD, the company says, can enable vehicle autonomy in due time. Currently, however, it requires active driver supervision.

