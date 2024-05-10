'Does Seem Hypocritical:' Musk Calls Out Sam Altman's OpenAI For Slapping Copyright Complaint On Reddit Forum Using ChatGPT Maker's Logo

Loading... Loading...

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has now accused OpenAI of hypocrisy after the company reportedly filed a copyright complaint against a subreddit for using its logo.

What Happened: The parent company of ChatGPT, reportedly filed a copyright complaint against the ChatGPT subreddit for using its logo. On Thursday, the complaint was made public by the subreddit’s moderators, who were asked to remove the logo by May 16.

A user on X, formerly Twitter, pointed out the irony of OpenAI, a company accused of extensively using copyrighted works to build its products, now enforcing copyright claims. In response, Musk said, “Does seem hypocritical.”

Why It Matters: This is not the first time Musk has publicly criticized OpenAI. Earlier this year, the tech billionaire accused OpenAI of stealing “everything” after an interview with the company’s CTO raised questions about its data sourcing.

Musk has also sued OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman for allegedly betraying the founding principles of the AI startup by prioritizing profits over the benefit of humanity. OpenAI’s response to the lawsuit led Musk to criticize the company further, suggesting that it should change its name if it won’t open-source its AI technology.

