Trump's Potential Vice Presidential Pick Kristi Noem Slammed Over Redacted Account Of Meeting With Kim Jong Un: 'She Didn't Think The Rest Of Us Were Smart Enough'

In recent news, Donald Trump’s potential Vice-Presidential pick Governor Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) has come under fire from journalist Megyn Kelly for her contentious new book.

What Happened: Kelly took issue with Noem’s book, particularly a passage that describes a supposed meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, The Hill reported on Thursday. Despite the account being redacted, Noem has not labeled it as false, stating that she refrains from discussing personal meetings with world leaders.

"She got caught because she didn't think the rest of us were smart enough to figure out: It's a big deal to meet with Kim Jong Un," Kelly said.

"It's a very small collection of Americans who have done it and some no-name congresswoman from South Dakota – which is what she was at the time – would not be on the list."

Kelly, who once viewed Noem as a rising star within the Republican Party, now believes her political career has ended, stating, “She’s done. She’s toast.”

Why It Matters: This is not the first time Noem has faced controversy related to her book. She previously faced backlash for a section where she discusses shooting her dog, initially claiming the dog had killed some chickens, but later portraying the dog as a threat to her children’s safety.

Noem has also been in the spotlight for legal issues. In March, she was sued for promoting a Texas-based dentistry company on her social media. The lawsuit alleged that Noem’s promotion of Smile Texas was an undisclosed advertisement, violating consumer protection laws.

Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr

