AI Adoption In Workplace: Employees Concealing Use Of AI Tools For Fear Of Job Replacement, Microsoft-Led Study Reveals

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the workplace is at an all-time high, with employees concealing their use of AI tools for fear of being replaced, according to a recent study by Microsoft Corp. MSFT and LinkedIn.

What Happened: The Annual Work Trend Index released by Microsoft and LinkedIn on Wednesday revealed that 75% of employees are using AI in their work. However, over half of the respondents are hesitant to admit to using AI for their most critical tasks, with 53% fearing that this might make them replaceable.

Furthermore, nearly half of the professionals are considering leaving their current jobs in the coming year due to concerns about AI replacing their roles.

Despite these apprehensions, the demand for technical AI talent has surged by 323% over the past eight years. Even workers from non-technical backgrounds who are proficient in AI tools like ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot are in high demand.

While 66% of leaders stated that they would not hire someone without AI skills, only 39% of employees globally who use AI at work have received AI training from their employers.

Why It Matters: The study’s findings are in line with the ongoing debate about the impact of AI on the job market. Earlier this year, Meta Platforms Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed this concern, stating that the rise of AI has sparked fears about its potential to replace white-collar jobs.

However, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has a more optimistic view, suggesting that AI will not take away jobs but instead increase wages as employees can provide more expertise.

Despite these conflicting viewpoints, the recent study by Microsoft and LinkedIn indicates that employees are aware of the advantages AI tools offer and are using them to advance their careers. Over three-quarters of professionals believe that AI skills are essential to remain competitive in the job market, with just under 70% stating that it can help them get promoted faster.

