Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian Shares Task Management Tips, It's Not A 'Set Of Hard Rules That Can't Be Changed'

Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, Inc. RDDT, shared his thoughts on the common misconceptions about task management among startup founders.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Ohanian took to X, formerly Twitter, to discuss the importance of focus and flexibility in task management. He said that successful task management is not about rigid rules but rather about adaptability and transparency.

“What founders sometimes get wrong is that they think of task management as a set of hard rules that can’t be changed,” he stated, adding, “The opposite is actually true.”

He also highlighted the significance of flexibility and transparency. Ohanian said that while flexibility helps founders to account for reality, transparency results in creating accountability for goals.

“You should always be asking: What were we trying to do last week? Did we hit those goals? If not, what needs to change?”

The Reddit co-founder concluded by likening great task management to a discipline, stating, “Like a muscle, you need to use it continually in order to keep it strong.”

Why It Matters: Ohanian’s insights come at a crucial time for Reddit. The company reported its first-quarter financial results after the bell on Tuesday. The results showed quarterly losses of $8.19 per share, missing the analyst consensus estimate of losses of $6.97 by 17.5%.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Ohanian also compared the humble beginnings of Nvidia Corp. to his own Reddit launch. At the time, he said that Nvidia’s inception at Denny’s, which led to a trillion-dollar company, surpassed his own billion-dollar Reddit launch at Waffle House.

