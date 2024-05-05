Mystik Dan Triumphs At Kentucky Derby, Marking Third Consecutive Year Horse With 15-1 Odds Or Worse Wins Race

Loading... Loading...

In a dramatic finish, Mystik Dan, under the guidance of jockey Brian Hernandez Jr., secured the victory in the 150th Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

What Happened: The race, which took place at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, saw Mystik Dan narrowly triumph over Sierra Leone and Forever Young in one of the Derby's tightest finishes ever.

The Associated Press reported that this is the 10th time in the Derby's history that the race has been decided by a nose, the smallest margin in horse racing.

Mystik Dan, an 18-1 shot, edged out Sierra Leone by a nose, with Forever Young another nose back in third. Sierra Leone, the race's most expensive horse, was valued at $2.3 million.

The result was so close that officials took several minutes to confirm Mystik Dan's win.

"The longest few minutes of my life," is how Brian Hernandez Jr., Mystik Dan's jockey, described the wait for the result.

The winner claimed the largest share of the $5 million purse, amounting to $3.1 million. The race drew a crowd of 156,710 at Churchill Downs, the largest since 2018.

This victory marks a significant milestone for Hernandez and trainer Kenny McPeek, who also achieved success in the Kentucky Oaks for fillies on Friday with Thorpedo Anna.

Fierceness, a 3-1 favorite, finished in 15th place.

Why It Matters: The Kentucky Derby has a history of surprising outcomes. NBC Connecticut reported Rich Strike's victory in 2022, the second-biggest upset in derby history. Strike overcame 80-1 odds to beat the field at Churchill Downs.

The race also has a notorious jinx associated with the No. 17 post position, which has never produced a winner in 149 previous derbies.

Moreover, the derby has faced controversies in recent years. In 2022, trainer Bob Baffert sued Churchill Downs over a two-year ban following the disqualification of his horse, Medina Spirit, for failing a drug test after winning the 2021 derby.

The 2023 derby also saw the death of several horses at Churchill Downs, casting a shadow over Mage's victory.

