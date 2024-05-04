Elon Musk Causes Stir With Response To Professor's Ominous Prediction Of Civil War 'Coming To The West'

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk raised eyebrows with his recent tweet affirming a prediction of a civil war in the West.

What Happened: In reply to a tweet by Canadian professor Gad Saad, who suggested that "war is coming" and elaborated by stating, "Some imbeciles are questioning the scope of this prediction so let me be clearer: Civil war is coming to the West," Musk responded by asserting, "100% probability," causing a stir on X, formerly Twitter. The tweet was posted on Saturday.

This is not the first time Musk's tweets have made headlines. Recently, he responded to a tweet by Greg Price, the communications director of the State Freedom Caucus Network, who quoted President Joe Biden's remarks at the White House Correspondents dinner.

Also Read: Elon Musk Warns Of 'Forever War' Amid Talks Of A Decade-Long US-Ukraine Security Agreement

Why It Matters: Musk's prediction comes amid political tension and unrest. His recent interactions on X, including his response to Biden's comments, have been seen by some as indicative of his political stance.

Furthermore, Musk's company, SpaceX, was contracted by the U.S. government to develop a network of spy satellites.

This $1.8 billion project, aimed at enhancing global surveillance capabilities, underscores the growing partnership between SpaceX and national security agencies. This information adds another layer of context to Musk's ominous prediction.

Now Read: Biden Vs. Trump: Elon Musk Says He Won't Contribute To Either Campaign, But His Social Media Activity Suggests Support For One Over Other

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Thomas Hawk via flickr