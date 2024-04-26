Tesla Increases Price Of Model 3 Performance By $1K In US Days After Launch

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA has hiked the price of its new Model 3 Performance in the U.S. by $1000, merely days after its launch.
What Happened: The Model 3 Performance is now priced at $53,990 on Tesla’s website. The company launched the new variant only on Tuesday, ahead of its first-quarter results.
The Model 3 Performance, unlike the other two versions of Model 3, is eligible for a $7,500 federal EV tax credit, taking the effective price for eligible buyers down to $46,490, below even the Long Range version of the vehicle.
The Performance version has a range of 296 miles and a top speed of 163 mph. On ordering the vehicle now, customers can take delivery by June.
Why It Matters: In January, Tesla introduced the updated Model 3 in the U.S., initially offering two variants: rear-wheel drive and long-range. The Performance variant was conspicuously absent from the listings. However, a company executive affirmed its forthcoming availability.
Tesla slashed prices on all trim levels of the Model Y, S, and X in the U.S. by $2,000 earlier this month. It spared the refreshed Model 3 then.
Price Action: Tesla stock closed down 1.11% at $168.28 per share on Friday, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The stock is down 32.26% year-to-date.
Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.
Read More: Another Blow To Tesla? Hertz’s EV Disposal Plan Jumps By 10K As Car-Rental Company Aims For 95% Gas-Powered Fleet By Year-End
Photo via Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.