You Can Finally Order Tesla's New Model 3 In America: Here's Its Starting Price

EV giant Tesla Inc. TSLA introduced the all-new Model 3 in the North American market on Tuesday, maintaining the same prices as the older version of the vehicle.

What Happened: The new Model 3 rear-wheel drive starts at $38,990, while the Long Range version starts at $45,990. These vehicles boast estimated ranges of 272 miles and 341 miles, respectively.

However, the vehicle is not eligible for the federal EV tax credit of $7,500.

Photo via Shutterstock