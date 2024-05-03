Satya Nadella-Led Microsoft To Beef Up Security Team After Facing Criticism Over Cyberattacks

Loading... Loading...

In response to mounting criticism over its handling of cyberattacks, Satya Nadella-led Microsoft Corp. MSFT has announced the appointment of new security chiefs to its product groups.

What Happened: The tech giant has named Ann Johnson as the deputy chief information security officer or CISO to oversee communication and outreach regarding the company’s security, reported Bloomberg on Friday.

Johnson, who has been with Microsoft since 2015, will focus on customer engagement and communication about the company’s security.

Microsoft is also adding deputy CISOs to its product groups, with the new appointees reporting to Igor Tsyganskiy, the global CISO. The company, however, did not disclose the names of these new officials.

Why It Matters: Microsoft has been grappling with a string of security breaches, raising concerns about the company’s integrity and trust.

In April, it was reported that internal company files and credentials were exposed to the internet, and in January, the email accounts of top Microsoft executives were breached by a Russian intelligence group.

These incidents have led to calls for urgent reforms and mandatory cybersecurity standards for collaboration software, with some questioning the effectiveness of Microsoft’s Secure Future Initiative.

Despite these challenges, Microsoft saw a 17% year-over-year rise in third-quarter revenue, reaching $61.9 billion, surpassing the consensus estimate of $60.804 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

